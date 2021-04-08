Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.