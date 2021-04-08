Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

