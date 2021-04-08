Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases 2,000 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $114.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

