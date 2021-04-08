Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $82.23 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

