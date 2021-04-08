Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $31,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

