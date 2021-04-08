Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 290,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 37,937 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after purchasing an additional 552,150 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $165,577,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,001,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,429,000 after purchasing an additional 338,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

