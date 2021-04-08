Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after buying an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,635,000 after acquiring an additional 227,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,016,000 after acquiring an additional 167,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Shares of MSI opened at $189.93 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $192.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

