Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Reduces Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned approximately 0.18% of UMH Properties worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

UMH opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $828.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.63%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

