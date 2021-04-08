Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 400 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,199.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,122.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,121.71. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.32 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $968.10.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

