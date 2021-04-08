Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes $3.06 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after buying an additional 91,889 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $98.23 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $111.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.