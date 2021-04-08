Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $926,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,560,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIRC. Citigroup began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

