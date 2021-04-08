Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 5,904 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $71.01 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

