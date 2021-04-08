Pensionfund Sabic Buys Shares of 15,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $13,785,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.65 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

