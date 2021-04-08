Pensionfund Sabic Buys Shares of 22,000 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $250,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,018 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

