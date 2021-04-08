Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average of $103.80. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $118.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.