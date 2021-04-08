Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,594,000 after acquiring an additional 864,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,382,000 after buying an additional 131,258 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $73,610,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,129,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,603,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

CPB stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

