Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII opened at $326.72 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.94 and a 52 week high of $328.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.40.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.74, for a total value of $582,009.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total value of $130,951.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,842 shares of company stock worth $5,691,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

