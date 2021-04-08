Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,716 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

NYSE HSY opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.99. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $161.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,875,200. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

