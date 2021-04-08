Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $282.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.18. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $294.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

