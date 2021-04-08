Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379,194 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the third quarter valued at about $95,000.

VER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.31%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

