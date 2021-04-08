Pensionfund Sabic Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 544,332 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after acquiring an additional 613,471 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

NYSE RHI opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

