Pensionfund Sabic Invests $2.02 Million in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RPM International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in RPM International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in RPM International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in RPM International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RPM International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

