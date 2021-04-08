Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.