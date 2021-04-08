Pensionfund Sabic Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 70,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $65,806.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.