Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

