Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,000 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $202,345.00. Insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

