Pensionfund Sabic Sells 6,500 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

STOR opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

