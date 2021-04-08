Pensionfund Sabic Sells 7,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 101.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $46.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $6,922,400. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

