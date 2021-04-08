Pensionfund Sabic Takes $2.06 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.