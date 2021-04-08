Penta (PNT) One Day Volume Hits $351,970.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a market cap of $69.65 million and $351,970.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Penta has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00056097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00021877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00633397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00082058 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

