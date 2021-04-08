Peony Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Peony has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $335.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051198 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001628 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,361,879 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

