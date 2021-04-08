pEOS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $179.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $179.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pEOS has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00263953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.00 or 0.00790700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.92 or 1.01450656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00016945 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.56 or 0.00688017 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

