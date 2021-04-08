PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Achieves $823,992.33

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $823,992.33 and $777.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 76.5% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003333 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004786 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.25 or 0.00639312 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 105.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,474,125 coins and its circulating supply is 44,228,047 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

