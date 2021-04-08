PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.16. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.49. 44,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.57. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

