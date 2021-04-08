PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Raised by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 3.5% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.06. The company had a trading volume of 125,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

