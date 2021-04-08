PepsiCo (PEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. On average, analysts expect PepsiCo to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PEP opened at $143.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

