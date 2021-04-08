Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stake Raised by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 26.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $2,989,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $836.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.