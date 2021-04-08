PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 123.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 159,729 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of PerkinElmer worth $41,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $130.18 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

