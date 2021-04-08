Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.19

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 49824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

