Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. 2,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 102,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.