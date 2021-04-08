Petards Group (LON:PEG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.26

Shares of Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.26 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 15.60 ($0.20). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 15.60 ($0.20), with a volume of 8,051 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The stock has a market cap of £8.63 million and a PE ratio of -12.00.

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

