Peter Fante Sells 9,729 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $451,036.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 1,451,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,630,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

