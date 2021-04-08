PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Down 4%

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s share price was down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 9,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 828,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,800 shares in the company, valued at $15,369,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $3,510,300 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PetMed Express by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.