Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Acquires £5,014.65 in Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Matthias Bichsel purchased 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £5,014.65 ($6,551.67).
Shares of PFC opened at GBX 110.95 ($1.45) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.57. Petrofac Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 241.75 ($3.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62.
About Petrofac
