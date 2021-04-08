Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on POFCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

Shares of Petrofac stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 7,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.42.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

