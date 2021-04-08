Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.82

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.82 and traded as high as C$5.55. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$5.52, with a volume of 414,572 shares trading hands.

PEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.18.

The stock has a market cap of C$910.47 million and a P/E ratio of -25.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$116.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$62,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,239.95. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,465.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $206,900 in the last ninety days.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

