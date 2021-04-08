Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 191,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,556,707. The company has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.