Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

PFE traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 209,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,556,707. The firm has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

