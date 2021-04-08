Phala Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.90 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Phala Network has a market cap of $153.47 million and approximately $17.90 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00055524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00084483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.55 or 0.00630803 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

