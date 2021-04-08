Phantasma Energy Trading 21.7% Lower This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $2,458.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00263452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.22 or 0.00799869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,650.48 or 0.99763196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017563 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00709778 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,059,220 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

